MCSD begins registration efforts
This is a fast paced and exciting time of year for educators. Marshalltown Community School District is preparing for the first day of school on Aug. 24, and engaging with families to let them know it’s time to register their children for school. Significant time is placed on student registration in August, with email reminders, welcome back letters, radio appearances and direct phone calls to parents all happening to ensure students are registered by the first day.www.timesrepublican.com
