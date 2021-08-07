Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

China's July soybean imports fall on year on weak crushing margins

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports fell in July from the same period the previous year, customs data showed on Saturday, as poor crushing margins weighed on demand. The world's top buyer of the oilseed brought in 8.67 million tonnes of soybeans in July, down 14.1% from 10.09...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Eastern China#Yuan#Reuters#Customs Data#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. wheat steady, Paris futures at new highs as USDA report looms

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat inched up on Thursday, while Paris futures set fresh contract highs as traders awaited a world crop report from the U.S. government for a gauge of harvest setbacks in major exporting zones. Corn was little changed, while soybeans eased as market participants adjusted...
EconomyAgriculture Online

ASIA RICE-High shipping costs, weak baht drag Thai rates to over 2-year low

* Vietnam rice exports down 12.7% so far this year. * Bangladesh likely to reduce duty on rice imports. * Indian farmers planted rice on 31 mln hectares as of Aug 6. Aug 12 (Reuters) - Export prices of rice from Thailand slid to their lowest in more than two years this week due to a weak baht and high shipping costs, while sluggish demand kept India rates near 4-1/2 year lows for a second straight week.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China shares fall as weak lending data fans liquidity concerns

Aug 12 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday as weaker-than-expected lending data triggered liquidity concerns and weighed on sentiment. **The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.8%, to 4,973.35, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,524.74 points. ** China’s new bank loans fell to 1.08 trillion yuan ($166.5 billion)...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 2-3 cents, corn down 1-2 cents, soybeans down 3-5 cents

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Wheat futures inched higher overnight ahead of today's world supply and demand report from the U.S. Agriculture Department. * The report is expected to reflect lower global wheat supply due to diminished yields in the Russian wheat crop, North American drought and delayed harvest across the European Union due to excessive rainfall. * Analysts expect the USDA to peg U.S. 2021/2022 all wheat production at 1.723 billion bushels, down 23 million bushels from its July assessment. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 2-3/4 cents higher at $7.29-3/4 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat firmed 1-1/2 cents to $7.11-3/4 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat added 7-1/4 cents to $9.20-1/4 per bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn traded near even overnight, awaiting the USDA's supply and demand report. * Analysts expect the USDA to show U.S. 2021/2022 corn production at 177.6 billion bushels, down 1.9 billion bushels from its July report, cutting yield 1.9 bushels per acre to 177.6 bpa. * Brazil's corn production is also expected to drop 4.28 million tonnes to 88.72 million tonnes. * CBOT December corn last traded down 1-1/4 cents at $5.58 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Soybeans eased overnight, pressured by continued rainfall across parts of the U.S. Midwest. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for the 2021/2022 marketing year, as well as 198,000 tonnes to unknown destinations, the USDA said. * Analysts anticipate the USDA's soybean production estimate to drop 30 million bushels to 4.375 billion bushels compared with its July report, cutting its yield estimate slightly from 50.8 bushels per acre (bpa) to 50.4 bpa. * China has lowered its estimates of soybean imports in the year 2020/21 by 1.84 million tonnes to 98.6 million tonnes, following a decline in crush margins, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. * Argentina's 2021/2022 soybean harvest was pegged at 49 million tonnes, up 4 million from the previous season, according to the Rosario grains exchange. * CBOT November soybeans were last down 4-1/4 cents at $13.35-3/4 per bushel, while nearby August soybeans lost 3-3/4 cents to $14.01-3/4. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

U.S. slashes outlook for corn, soybean harvests

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean production will be smaller than previously thought as dry soils in key western growing areas cut into the potential for a bumper harvest, the government said on Thursday. Corn production was likely to reach 14.750 billion bushels, based on an average...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Japan steelmakers set for sharp profit recovery as global demand surges

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese steelmakers are on track for a V-shaped annual profit recovery from the pandemic-induced slump, as solid global demand boosts prices while higher prices of iron ore and coking coal drive hefty inventory appraisal gains. Japan’s second-biggest steelmaker, JFE Holdings, on Thursday nearly doubled its...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits three-month high as U.S. cuts global crop estimates

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed to a three-month high on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture slashed production estimates in exporting countries. Corn futures set a one-month high on a smaller-than-expected U.S. yield forecast in a USDA crop report that fueled concerns...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA drops U.S. corn yields, market surges 22¢ Thursday

The U.S. corn yield falls below trade expectations, while soybean yield thoughts are left unchanged. As a result of the bullish USDA numbers, the CME Group’s farm markets jump up double-digits. At midsession, the Sept. corn futures are 25¾¢ higher at $5.82½. New-crop Dec. futures are 27¢ higher at $5.86½....
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Warm spell to help Europe's wheat harvest but rain damage done

PARIS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A warm, dry spell in western Europe this week should let wheat farmers catch up on harvesting but heavy summer rain has already hurt crop yields and quality, analysts and traders said. French analyst firm Strategie Grains on Thursday cut its monthly forecast of the...
Agriculturespglobal.com

USDA slashes US 2021-22 corn yield, production estimates

Corn production in the US in the 2021-22 marketing year (September-August) is estimated at 14.75 billion bushels, down from the previous estimate of 15.165 billion bushels in July, the US Department of Agriculture said in its World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates, or WASDE, report Aug. 12. Not registered?. Receive...
mining.com

Iron ore price down on signs of economic slowdown in China

Iron ore prices fell on Thursday on concerns over steel output controls in China. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $162.96 a tonne, down 1.8% from Wednesday’s closing. The most-traded iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls; set for third week of gains on world supply worries

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged lower on Friday but the market was set for a third weekly gain, as tightening supplies in top exporters Russia and the United States underpinned values. Corn slid 0.8% and soybeans fell 0.4%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the...
Agricultureagfax.com

WASDE Oilseeds: Lower U.S. Soybean Production, Crush, Exports

U.S. soybean supply and use changes for 2021/22 include higher beginning stocks and lower production, crush, and exports. Beginning soybean stocks are raised on lower 2020/21 crush and exports. Soybean production for 2021/22 is forecast at 4.34 billion bushels, down 66 million on lower yields. Harvested area is forecast at...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Aug 10

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 73.2 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning with an average yield of 3.06 tonnes per hectare, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Aug 10) All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 73.2 55.1 12.7 Crop, as of same date 73.5 57.6 11.2 in 2020 Yield, tonnes/hectare 3.06 3.34 2.67 Yield, as of same date 3.43 3.67 3.08 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 23.9 16.5 4.8 hectares Harvested area, as of 21.4 15.7 3.6 same date in 2020 (Compiled by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Czech grain harvest seen dropping to 6.99 mln tonnes in 2021 -stats office

PRAGUE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's 2021 grain harvest was seen at 6.99 million tonnes in July, 3.4% up from an estimate made in June, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Wednesday. Last year, the grain harvest totalled 7.29 million tones. The following forecasts are based on data collected as of July 15. The data are actual harvest results. CROP (tonnes) 2020-July 2021-June 2020-final wheat 4,695,678 4,540,585 4,902,414 rye 133,507 125,985 172,364 barley 1,749,901 1,694,567 1,816,182 oats 211,688 208,371 183,357 triticale 203,892 197,808 213,256 BASIC GRAINS 6,994,665 6,767,317 7,287,572 rapeseed 1,079,436 1,071,893 1,245,328 NOTE. The overall area sown with basic grains decreased by 1.2% to 1,235,253 hectares from 1,250,765 harvested in 2020. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Robert Muller)
Economywhtc.com

Sinopharm drops plan to take China Traditional Chinese Medicine private

(Reuters) – China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings said on Wednesday its parent Sinopharm had decided not to proceed with a possible privatisation of the Chinese medicine maker. Earlier this year, Reuters had reported that a consortium led by Sinopharm planned to take China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings (China TCM) private,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy