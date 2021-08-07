ELKS lodge #312 donate to YSS
Marshalltown ELKS lodge #312 members Cheryl Kelley and Trustee Fred Lembke, present YSS of Marshall County Transitional Housing Youth Advocate Sam Fox a check along with Behavioral Health Skills Counselor, Kristine Wilder. The YSSMC donation center, funded by the ELKS Club, supports all of YSS of Marshall County’s programs, particularly young people transitioning from foster care and homelessness to being housed. The Marshalltown ELKS lodge has provided support to YSS of Marshall County for more than a decade.www.timesrepublican.com
