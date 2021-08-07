Cancel
Marshalltown, IA

Chad Bratland, 41

Times-Republican
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutgoing, devoted father Chad Bratland, 41, of Marshalltown, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Services for Chad will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 2:00 P.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home with John Whitehead officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1:00 P.M. Chad will be laid to rest at the Marietta Cemetery in rural Marshalltown. Friends and family are invited to gather at Rumours Sports Bar and Grill following the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family. For questions or condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

