Back in the Day: The handyman was always on hand

Your bedroom light does not work; the faucet in your bathroom leaks; the lock on your front door does not catch; a crack in a wall needs patching; or you need shelves built to de-clutter your basement. Like many, you turn to advertisements in the yellow pages or newspapers or to individuals or companies on-line. Not long ago, I searched for someone to address several projects around my home in recent weeks. I concluded that finding someone to deal with small projects was less challenging in the past; there was always a reliable and accomplished handyman, back in the day.