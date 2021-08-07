The Best Ambient on Bandcamp: July 2021

There are an unusually high amount of collaborations in the best ambient records from this long, hot July. For some, it’s reflective of closeness, as when William Tyler and Luke Schneider recorded their record in the forced intimacy of a pandemic quarantine. For others, like the trans-Atlantic partnership of Requiem & Simon McCorry, their collaboration is only possible because of the advancements in remote recording technology. These records just as often explore the discords of duality as they do their potential harmonies. But the records all reflect a give and take, whether between Tyler’s guitar and Schneider’s pedal steel, or between the past and the present nature that Hollie Kenniff calls home.