Bring them back. Both of them. One more year? Easiest decision ever. No need to wait. Entering this season, it was not certain that Cardinals cornerstones Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina would be around for games like Friday night’s 4-2 win against the Royals, where the two joined forces for the millionth time – that’s an unofficial stat – to give Cardinals fans something to celebrate, a hard thing to do considering the still-sour taste lingering from a Thursday night collapse that sure felt season-defining.