LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
I went to jury orientation recently in the McCracken County courthouse. I’d like to share my experience. I walked in to courtroom and found it was packed like sardines in a can. Elbow to elbow, row to row and lined up around the wall. There were three people right around me hacking and coughing with no mask on. There may have been over 100 people, and maybe a dozen of them wearing masks at a time when both our COVID units are full and they have sick beds in the hall. I left absolutely furious that they require by law that I appear, endangering the lives of me my family including my infant grandchild who we babysit.www.paducahsun.com
