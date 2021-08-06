Mr. James Earl Morrison of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at his daughter’s residence in Clinton County, Kentucky having attained the age of 66 years, 1 month, and 3 days. He was born in Clinton County, Kentucky on Saturday, July 2, 1955, the son of James Verner and Madeline Elizabeth (Hill) Morrison. He professed the saving grace of Christ and attended Parnell Baptist Church, Was a member of The Burkesville Fire Department since May 1, 1979 (over 42 years), a telephone Repairman for G.T.E., Alltel, Verizon and finally Windstream a career spanning over 39 years having worked in several South Central Kentucky Counties, member of the Cumberland Lodge # 413 F. & A.M., and has been a Licensed Transport and Funeral Attendant for Norris-New, Campbell-New & New’s Monticello Funeral Homes for several years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Granddaughter, MaKenna Faith McIver, Sister & Brother-in-law, Barbara Ann & Bobby Gene Arms, brothers-in-law, Reed Long & Donnie Groce.