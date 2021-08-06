Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burkesville, KY

Mr. James Earl Morrison

By Nellie Pickett
wcluradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. James Earl Morrison of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at his daughter’s residence in Clinton County, Kentucky having attained the age of 66 years, 1 month, and 3 days. He was born in Clinton County, Kentucky on Saturday, July 2, 1955, the son of James Verner and Madeline Elizabeth (Hill) Morrison. He professed the saving grace of Christ and attended Parnell Baptist Church, Was a member of The Burkesville Fire Department since May 1, 1979 (over 42 years), a telephone Repairman for G.T.E., Alltel, Verizon and finally Windstream a career spanning over 39 years having worked in several South Central Kentucky Counties, member of the Cumberland Lodge # 413 F. & A.M., and has been a Licensed Transport and Funeral Attendant for Norris-New, Campbell-New & New’s Monticello Funeral Homes for several years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Granddaughter, MaKenna Faith McIver, Sister & Brother-in-law, Barbara Ann & Bobby Gene Arms, brothers-in-law, Reed Long & Donnie Groce.

www.wcluradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Clinton County, KY
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
City
Monticello, KY
City
Burkesville, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene#Christ#Repairman For G T E#Alltel#Windstream#Norris New#Campbell New New#Monticello Funeral Homes#Sister Brother#Reed Long Donnie Groce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy