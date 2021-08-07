Padres lose big lead, game to Diamondbacks

Weathers (4-4) took the loss against Arizona on Friday, pitching three-plus innings and allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one. Arizona starter Caleb Smith gave up five runs in less than two innings Friday, providing Weathers with a comfortable cushion to work with. However, the Padres starter couldn't hold the big advantage, surrendering a pair of runs in the third inning before falling apart in the fourth. He gave up four straight hits to begin that frame and was pulled without recording an out. After a strong start to the campaign, Weathers has struggled mightily over his past two outings, allowing a combined 14 runs across seven innings. As a result, his season ERA has jumped from a strong 2.73 to a much less desirable 4.26. His next start is tentatively scheduled to come at home against Miami next week.