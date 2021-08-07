Cancel
WATCH NOW: Saints QB Taysom Hill discusses his progress after one week of training camp

By Sharief Ishaq
WDSU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Is there one thing that stands out to you most about this week in practice that maybe you're most happy with?. “Yeah, I think as training camp goes on and evolves, I think your timing with the receivers and all that stuff continues to be a little bit better. And the way that we've done this training camp is we've had three practices with the same install, which I think has allowed for young guys to step up and, and play fast. There's usually a learning curve as new guys gets in the offense. This is our first full weekend to practice and you've seen that.”

