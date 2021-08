Patrik Laine is back in union blue for another year. Today, the Blue Jackets announced that Laine has accepted his qualifying offer of $7.5 million for the 2021-22 NHL season. "At just 23 years of age, Patrik has established himself as one of the premier goal scorers in the National Hockey League," said GM Jarmo Kekalainen. "There is no doubt that he had a difficult season in 2020-21, as a lot of players did, but we are confident that he will bounce back this season. He is a special talent, has a passion for the game and will be an important part of our organization as we move forward."