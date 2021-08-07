Cancel
3 Bedroom Home in Wirtz - $620,000

Franklin News Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning Like-new home on .74 acre with water access in beautiful Boxwood Green subdivision. Built in 2019, gently lived in, beautifully decorated, high-end fixtures and infrastructure. Home features two master bedroom suites and 3rd guestroom, 3 full bathrooms all with custom ceramic tile, granite counters bathtubs/showers. Handsome entry foyer, dining room, great room, sunroom with propane gas fireplace. Fantastic kitchen, granite countertops, cabinets, deep sink, Kitchen Aid and GE Cafe stainless steel appliances, induction stove top, breakfast area or in home office, plenty of countertop dining too! Large patio with lake views, attached two car garage, and a large laundry/mudroom with garage access. This is a wonderful home for fulltime or part-time lake living. Easy access to.

thefranklinnewspost.com

