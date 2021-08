I posted the other day that Clemson was closing in on a decision on Ross and his availability this season. I was told via text last night that his doctor - the one that performed the surgery - had given the go-ahead (that from a former coach of his). Today I learned that there was a meeting and it looks like it's the decision we've all expected for a while now. It's all pending full approval and the notification of everyone involved. I was also told the school won't make any kind of announcement, at least not yet, until it's all done. But I can say with confidence that this is all pointing in the right direction.