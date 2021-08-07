Cancel
Gold heist: Last-second score makes Steveson an Olympic champion

By Rachel Blount, Star Tribune
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

TOKYO — In the weeks leading up to the Olympics, Gable Steveson made the same promise over and over. He was coming to Tokyo to put on a show, and to bring home a gold medal. So he didn't lose hope when he glanced at the scoreboard Friday night. With 6.5 seconds left, and Geno Petriashvili holding an 8-7 lead in their gold-medal match, the Gophers wrestler from Apple Valley just figured the ending would be a little more dramatic than he anticipated.

