Khem Birch Wanted to Return to Toronto 'Regardless' of Price or Years
Khem Birch has never doubted where he wanted to be. From the moment the Orlando Magic waived Birch back on April 8, the Montreal native had his eyes set on joining Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors. He wanted to play for his childhood team, for his Team Canada coach, and learn in Toronto's developmental system. Those same reasons made Toronto the obvious choice when Birch hit unrestricted free agency this summer.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0