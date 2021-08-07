Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers' Mike Foltynewicz: Turns in quality start

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoltynewicz allowed one run on two hits and three walks over six innings in Friday's loss to Oakland. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. The only time Foltynewicz really faced any danger was when he loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning but he managed to escape after allowing just one run. He's given up just three earned runs over his last two starts after being crushed for 16 runs in his previous two appearances. The veteran righty is sporting a 5.77 ERA and an 80:31 K:BB through 22 starts. Foltynewicz is projected to take the mound in Seattle next week.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Foltynewicz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Quality Start
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

Foltynewicz's Gem Not Enough As Rangers Fall In Extra Innings to A's

Rangers starter Mike Foltynewicz has had plenty of struggles this season. Not only does he lead Major League Baseball in home runs allowed, but when he faces any team that's not the Oakland Athletics, he's turned in a 6.58 ERA. On Friday night, Foltynewicz continued his success against the A's,...
MLBMLB

Culberson's homer not enough vs. Mariners

SEATTLE -- The Mariners opened Thursday afternoon’s matchup against the Rangers by sitting down three Texas hitters in order before J.P. Crawford launched a leadoff double just out of reach of right fielder DJ Peters’ glove in the bottom half of the frame. That first inning was indicative of the...
MLBfantasypros.com

Josh Reddick hits second home run of the season on Monday

Reddick didn't start this game, entering as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the fifth. He made his presence felt right away as he swatted a two-run homer off J.B. Bukauskas in his first at-bat. It was just his second home run of the year but it helped spark a rally from Arizona, who clawed back from a 7-1 deficit to send the game to extras. The veteran outfielder is now slashing .260/.287/.373 with two home runs and 21 RBI over 150 at-bats.
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBbleachernation.com

Javy Báez Would “Love” to Re-Sign with the Cubs After the Season (But … )

Even after his trade to the New York Mets, Javy Báez still says he’d be happy to re-up with the Cubs after the season. “To be honest, I would love to,” Báez said, per NBC Sports Chicago. “But I don’t know what will happen this offseason with all these moves and the plan that this organization has …. Obviously, I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me. I’ve never been in another organization, but I’m pretty sure this is one of the best ones, if not the best one. I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me and my family.”
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Case For Andrew Knapp To Be Aaron Nola’s Catcher

The Phillies will start a HUGE 3 game series against the Dodgers Tuesday night. We know who will be on the mound; Aaron Nola. But the question is, who will be behind the plate? Conventional wisdom tells you it will be the $24 million dollar man J.T. Realmuto….but it shouldn’t. It should be Andrew Knapp.
Seattle, WAYardbarker

Rangers vs Mariners: Starting Lineups, Rotation Notes, Injury Report

Texas Rangers (39-73) at Seattle Mariners (59-54) TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-10, 5.07 ERA) SEA: RHP Logan Gilbert (5-3, 4.14 ERA) •RHP Dane Dunning is on track to return from his short stint on the Injured List. Manager Chris Woodward said on Tuesday that Dunning should start on Friday when the Rangers host Oakland at Globe Life Field.
MLBFanSided

Phillies: Ranger Suárez’s first start saved by a praying mantis

Phillies are the latest MLB team to win after a praying mantis entered the game. The Philadelphia Phillies were looking like they were going to lose yet another close game in frustrating fashion on Monday night in Washington DC. To make it even more frustrating, it was Ranger Suárez‘s first...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Broncos RB Reportedly Carted Off Field With Injury

The Denver Broncos were dealt a tough blow at training camp on Thursday afternoon as one of their top-three running backs went down with an apparent injury at practice, rendering his status unknown just two days before the team’s preseason opener. According to Mike Klis of 9News, former Minnesota Vikings...
MLBLewiston Morning Tribune

Gallo’s 1st homer in pinstripes helps Yankees trip up Mariners

NEW YORK — Joey Gallo hit his first homer with the New York Yankees, a three-run shot that put them ahead in the seventh inning of a 5-3 victory Thursday against the Seattle Mariners. Gallo, who entered 2-for-23 in six games since the Yankees acquired him from Texas, lofted a...
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Jose Trevino: Starts Wednesday

Trevino went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Arizona. Trevino, who stole his first base as a major leaguer, made just his second start in five games since coming back from a forearm injury. The one-time starting catcher appears to have fallen behind Jonah Heim on the depth chart.
MLBCleburne Times-Review

Hearn expected to start for the Rangers against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (56-48, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (36-67, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Seattle will play on Saturday. The Rangers...
MLBCBS Sports

Rangers' Jason Martin: Starts in LF

Martin started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks. The Rangers had a shakeup in the lineup just moments before the game when they scratched Joey Gallo, who was eventually traded to the Yankees. That opened the door for Martin to enter the starting lineup, while Eli White took over in right field for Gallo. Martin has mashed in the minors this season, but his 27-game exposure to MLB pitching has not been as fruitful. The 25-year-old is slashing .137/.228/.196 over 57 plate appearances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy