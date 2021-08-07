Rangers' Mike Foltynewicz: Turns in quality start
Foltynewicz allowed one run on two hits and three walks over six innings in Friday's loss to Oakland. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. The only time Foltynewicz really faced any danger was when he loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning but he managed to escape after allowing just one run. He's given up just three earned runs over his last two starts after being crushed for 16 runs in his previous two appearances. The veteran righty is sporting a 5.77 ERA and an 80:31 K:BB through 22 starts. Foltynewicz is projected to take the mound in Seattle next week.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0