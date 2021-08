Candelario went 3-for-4 with an RBI triple in Thursday's win over Baltimore. Candelario had already singled twice when he drove in Eric Haase with his three-bagger in the seventh inning. It gave Candelario five hits over his last two outings and extended his hitting streak to a modest four games. The 27-year-old has been particularly useful in OBP leagues, slashing .273/.358/.411 with seven home runs and 35 RBI in 402 plate appearances on the year. Candelario is hitting .315 with a .987 OPS over his last 15 games.