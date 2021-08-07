White Sox's Adam Engel: Swipes two bags Friday
Engel went 3-for-5 with a double, a run, two stolen bases, a walk and a strikeout in Friday's 8-6 win over the Cubs. Engel struggled during the White Sox's last series, as he went 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in two appearances against the Royals. However, he was hot in Friday's series opener by reaching base four times, and he's now stolen three bases in his last four games. Since the All-Star break, the 29-year-old has hit .245 with a home run, four doubles, five RBI, five runs and four stolen bases.www.cbssports.com
