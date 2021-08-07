Cancel
Athletics' Chris Bassitt: Fans eight in quality start

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Bassitt allowed a run on five hits over seven innings in Friday's win over the Rangers. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision. Bassitt worked through four shutout innings to start the game before yielding an RBI single to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fifth. The 6-foot-5 righty is sporting a 15:1 K:BB while allowing just one run over his last two outings, lowering his season ERA to 3.19 through 144 frames. Bassitt is lined up to face Cleveland on the road next week.

