Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Homers against White Sox

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Schwindel went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, two runs and three strikeouts in Friday's 8-6 loss to the White Sox. Schwindel got off to a slow start Friday and struck out in his first three at-bats, but he brought the Cubs within two runs by hitting his second home run of the season in the 10th inning. The 29-year-old has started each of the last four games, and he's gone 6-for-16 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs and a walk.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Schwindel
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Cubs' Frank Schwindel sitting Thursday afternoon

Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Schwindel is taking a seat after his eight-game hitting streak came to an end on Wednesday. Patrick Wisdom is replacing Schwindel on first base and batting third in Thursday's matinee. Ian Happ is hopping down a spot to hit cleanup, followed by David Bote and Andrew Romine.
MLBFanSided

Yankees: Brian Cashman better reverse course on Anthony Rizzo comments

We’re not even done with the 2021 season. New York Yankees fans know nothing is set in stone. But there are exceptions, and one of them is Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, even before the trade deadline, was a desired target among viewers who were growing tired of watching the same old Yankees’ flops. The need for a healthy, everyday, left-handed power-hitter with veteran moxie was glaring.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Eloy Jimenez homers twice as White Sox cap sweep of Cubs

Eloy Jimenez belted two of his team’s four home runs while collecting five RBIs as the visiting Chicago White Sox topped the Chicago Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep. Dylan Cease struck out 10 in five solid innings to earn the win. Jimenez and Cease, both...
MLBPocono Record

Mets trying to help hitters take the pressure off bases-loaded situations

PHILADELPHIA — The Mets’ lineup this season has featured names like Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil, and now Javier Báez. As they arrived in Florida for spring training, the Mets appeared to have one of baseball’s best offenses. We are now in August, and it...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cubs trade Kimbrel to White Sox

Relations between the White Sox and Cubs must be getting friendlier. The teams completed their second trade in a little over 24 hours on Friday and this is a big one. Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel will head to the South Side in exchange for second baseman Nick Madrigal and right-handed reliever Codi Heuer, according to multiple reports. Several teams were said to be in hot pursuit of Kimbrel before Friday's trade deadline.
MLBMLB

The sparse history of White Sox-Cubs trades

The Cubs and White Sox are bitter Windy City rivals, and at times that frosty relationship on the field has led to a distinct lack of communication between their two front offices. Every now and then, however, the crosstown foes have reached a detente and agreed to a trade. The...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Cubs, White Sox Agree To Surprising Crosstown Trade

It isn’t often that we see a crosstown trade between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, but one just went through roughly 24 hours before the MLB deadline. The Cubs are sending reliever Ryan Tepera to the South Side in exchange for minor league lefthander Bailey Horn, the White Sox fifth-round pick in 2020. Horn has spent this season pitching for both of the team’s Single-A affiliates.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs trade reliever Ryan Tepera to White Sox

The Cubs announced Thursday that they’ve traded right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera to the White Sox in exchange for minor-league left-hander Bailey Horn. The White Sox announced that righty Evan Marshall has been transferred to the 60-day IL to open a 40-man roster spot for Tepera. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported (via Twitter) that the two sides had agreed to a Tepera deal just before the formal announcement.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Royals belt four homers, rout White Sox

Edward Olivares, Salvador Perez, Michael A. Taylor and Ryan O'Hearn homered as the visiting Kansas City Royals topped the Chicago White Sox 9-1 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Carlos Hernandez (3-1) handcuffed the American League Central leaders for the second time in six days, yielding one...
MLBFrankfort Times

Goodwin homers, White Sox regroup to beat Cubs 8-6 in 10

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox had prized reliever Craig Kimbrel on the mound with a three-run lead and a win they needed in sight. They managed to come out on top. But only after things took one wild turn.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Starting at first base Tuesday

Schwindel is starting at first base and batting sixth Tuesday against the Rockies. It will mark Schwindel's first start since being recalled by Chicago last Friday. The 29-year-old spent just under two weeks in the majors with Oakland earlier this season, hitting .150 with a homer and three RBI across 20 at-bats.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

White Sox vs. Cubs Best Bets, Odds

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Cubs and the White Sox begin a three-game interleague weekend tilt...
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

'If you build it, he will come': Kevin Costner returns to 'Field of Dreams' set for Iowa's first ever MLB game as Yankees and White Sox prepare to play on a replica of the modest diamond built by his character Ray Kinsella in the classic 1989 baseball film

If you build it, Kevin Costner will come. The star of the classic baseball film, 'Field of Dreams,' has returned to Iowa for the state's first Major League game, which is to be played Thursday night on a replica of the diamond his character Ray Kinsella built in the film.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

White Sox continue Crosstown Classic against Cubs

Brian Goodwin has proven to be a wise investment for the Chicago White Sox, who continue a three-game series against the crosstown Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field. The 30-year-old journeyman was signed to a minor league contract in May and joined the major league club a month later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy