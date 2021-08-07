Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Homers against White Sox

Schwindel went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, two runs and three strikeouts in Friday's 8-6 loss to the White Sox. Schwindel got off to a slow start Friday and struck out in his first three at-bats, but he brought the Cubs within two runs by hitting his second home run of the season in the 10th inning. The 29-year-old has started each of the last four games, and he's gone 6-for-16 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs and a walk.