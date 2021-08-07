Cancel
Amazon lottery offers vaccinated workers cars, US$500,000 cash

By Matt Day
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aug 7): Amazon.com Inc. -- summoning its inner Oprah -- will offer cash prizes of as much as US$500,000 as well as cars and vacation packages to frontline employees who can prove they have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Unwilling so far to mandate vaccinations for its 1.3-million-strong workforce, the world’s...

