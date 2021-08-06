Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Macie Rae Searches for a New Summer Ice Cream Flavour

By Macie Hall
discoverestevan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search is ON! Macie Rae has set out to find her new favourite ice cream flavour this summer and has decided to bring you along!. This week, she made her way to the newest shop on the block, Kon Artisan Ice Cream!. Stay tuned for new videos every week!

discoverestevan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flavour#Artisan#Kon Artisan Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Food & Drinksvtcng.com

Summer reading ice cream party Saturday

Celebrate all your literary accomplishments this summer, collect a prize and certificate and enjoy some ice cream at a summer reading wrap-up and ice cream party, Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m.-noon, Morristown Centennial Library. And readers, don’t forget to stop in anytime with your reading logs to choose a prize...
Denver, CODenver Post

Three new Denver ice cream shops to try before summer ends

Whatever you’re into these days ice cream-wise, here are three tested (and approved!) shops that are probably serving something even better. So try ’em out, and go wild. Ice cream season comes but once a year, and ends 364 days later. Yum Yum’s Ice Cream (Rosedale) Setting: Brought to us...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
Books & Literatureparadisenewsfl.com

Summer Book Nook: Ice Cream Delights & Best Friends

Ice Cream Delights: In “Zoey’s Adventures to the Ice Cream Shop,” the hit first story in the Zoey’s Adventures children’s book series, Zoey eagerly anticipates her visit to the Super Awesome Ice Cream Shop on National Ice Cream Day. This beautiful, brightly colored, fun-filled adventure of the adorable, lovable, quirky Golden Retriever rescue pup Zoey is a super sweet tale that provides a valuable lesson for both little ones and grown-ups about patience and good things come to those who wait. “Zoey’s Adventures to the Ice Cream Shop” is written by Ilene Lieber and illustrated by Scott LaFortune and Zohreh Riyahi. A portion of book sales is donated to different animal charitable organizations quarterly. Available on Amazon.
Olton, TXlambcountyleadernews.com

THE ICE CREAM WAS WAITING

THE ICE CREAM WAS WAITING while the judges were nearly through choosing the three winners. As soon as they were known, the crowd outside the Olton Chamber of Commerce’s Pavilion rushed in to begin getting their samples. And it was all good, every trip made to get more. (Staff Photo by Joella Lovvorn)
Providence, RIWPRI

In the Kitchen: Ice cream treats

Go Providence brought Laura Sebastian Atomic Blonde Ice Cream to “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning, to share some delicious sweet treats. She shared the Sloppy Coffee Ram Rod Sundae, Colossal Icecream Sando, and an Oreo Shake. Check out the attached video for more and click here to learn more...
Springfield, ILnewschannel20.com

Last ice cream social with the Lincolns this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Edwards Place and the Springfield Art Association held their final ice cream social of the summer. People had one last chance to come out to Edwards Place and enjoy a sweet treat with President Abraham Lincoln and his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln. Organizers said the weekly...
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Fried Ice-Cream Recipe

This fried ice-cream recipe is so easy, beautiful, rich, and creamy! It has a very special luxury taste and is very delicious! You can prepare it for the weekend and surprise your family and friends with a fried ice-cream ball and a cup of coffee or a glass of ice tea – amazing combination! Here is the recipe:
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter Steal the Show in Ivy Park Campaign

Watch: Beyonce Posts Must-See Photo of Blue Ivy With Grammy Sippy Cup. Ever since the superstar announced that the fourth drop in her Ivy Park collab with Adidas (set to be released Aug. 19) would be rodeo-chic themed, members of the Bey-hive have been buzzing. However, there's now a whole new buzz of the baby kind forming—thanks in part to the "Love Drought" singer's three children: Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—taking center stage in her latest campaign video.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Outsider.com

McKayla Maroney Wears a Hot Pink Two-Piece as She Updates Fans on New Endeavor

Former Olympian McKayla Maroney is showing the world that her time on mats was just one successful chapter of her versatile life. Since retiring from gymnastics, Maroney has dipped her pointed toes in many other hobbies and talents. Besides filling Instagram with stunning selfies, the former gymnast also created a designated account for mental health, beauty and wellness. She has also been busy writing songs, painting and designing.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

J.Lo Wears a Breezy Crop Top and Maxi Skirt Set for Date Night with Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills

J.Lo and Ben Affleck are stepping out on the town. The rekindled couple were photographed heading to dinner in Beverly Hills on Saturday and, of course, wore color-coordinating ensembles for the occasion. Lopez opted for a sexy two-piece linen set that included a long-sleeved crop top and matching asymmetrical maxi skirt paired with strappy nude heels and a stud-embellished quilted handbag by Valentino. Affleck looked dapper in a linen blazer layered over a white button-down and black trousers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy