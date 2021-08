The 2020 2021 Olympics are officially underway in Tokyo and so far things have been, well, the best word we can come up with is weird. From having to debunk rumors that the sustainable cardboard beds were there to discourage sex to burnout from our top athletes, it’s almost like these games shouldn’t be happening at all. But happening they are, and we’re still watching. We asked Vulture staffers which events they’re most looking forward to, and, predictably, it’s the silly, scary, and downright strange stuff.