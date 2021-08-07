3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg have to offer including the Charlotte Motor Speedway, ZMax drag strip, Concord Mills, Restaurants, grocery stores as well as easy access to Interstate I-85 and I-485. Features include Engineered Hardwoods on the entire main floor, Granite kitchen counters, crown molding, tall ceilings throughout, an open kitchen/breakfast and living area as well as a flex room/office on the main floor. **** A seller possession after closing addendum must accompany this offer - while sellers wait on the completion of their new home projected for the end of December 2021.