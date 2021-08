New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of rising fuel prices. "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance namely- To discuss the abnormal increase in Petrol and Diesel prices and consequent inflation and direct the Government to take appropriate action," Tagore said in his notice.