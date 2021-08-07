Listen, at least, to concerns about debt
The Opinion page on Aug. 1 contained a letter to the editor and a guest editorial that clearly clashed with each other. The writer of "Out of date economics," Larry Williams, summarily dismissed the opinion of Stephen Moore, a guest editorialist whose article was published on July 30. However, the guest editorialist on Aug. 1, Keith Peterson, was making an impassioned plea for people on opposite sides of an issue to listen to one another.www.dailyherald.com
Comments / 0