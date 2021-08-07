Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Plaines, IL

Listen, at least, to concerns about debt

Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

The Opinion page on Aug. 1 contained a letter to the editor and a guest editorial that clearly clashed with each other. The writer of "Out of date economics," Larry Williams, summarily dismissed the opinion of Stephen Moore, a guest editorialist whose article was published on July 30. However, the guest editorialist on Aug. 1, Keith Peterson, was making an impassioned plea for people on opposite sides of an issue to listen to one another.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
108K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Des Plaines, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Peterson
Person
Larry Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Debt#Federal Budget#Gdp#Covid 19#Democratic#Republican#The Concord Coalition#Cbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
EconomyArkansas Online

Budget year deficit at $2.5 trillion

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. federal budget deficit has hit $2.54 trillion for the first 10 months of the current budget year, fed by spending to support the country after the pandemic-induced recession. The figures keep the deficit on track to be second-largest annual shortfall in U.S. history, behind only the...
Congress & Courtsindianapublicradio.org

Young Will Oppose Infrastructure Bill, Citing Debt Concerns

U.S. Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) will oppose the bipartisan, federal infrastructure bill when it comes up for a vote soon in the Senate. The current infrastructure bill would send billions of dollars to Indiana for, among other things, highway improvements and bridge repairs, public transportation and broadband. But Young said...
BusinessFox News

83% of voters extremely concerned about inflation

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
U.S. Politicsmarketplace.org

The debt ceiling debate is more about politics than economics

The debt ceiling debate is full of contradictions. It’s real but it’s not real. It’s a problem but it’s not a problem. The federal borrowing limit has been suspended since 2019, following the longest-ever government shutdown. Congress missed the deadline to raise the limit before it went back into effect over the weekend. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has moved some money around as a short-term fix, but Congress needs to raise the limit, and soon.
Pennsylvania Statewunc.org

Pennsylvania Swing District Expresses Concern About Inflation

As the U.S. economy continues to recover from the pandemic, prices have been creeping up on everything from groceries to used cars to airline tickets. Here's President Biden speaking to this very point a couple of weeks ago. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We see some price increases....
Businessschiffgold.com

US Deficit increases 73% MoM in July as tax season ends

The Federal Budget Deficit for July 2021 was 302B which was up 73.4% over June and 16.5% above the TTM average of 238B. The chart below shows the Federal Budget for the previous 18 months. To better understand what is driving the large outlays and receipts, the next two charts...
Personal FinancePOLITICO

Debt limit an issue ... again

Editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services' morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Public HealthPosted by
Bensalem Times

Temporary unemployment benefits during pandemic to end Sept. 4

Federal unemployment benefit programs, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, will end Sept. 4. “The federal unemployment benefits programs that helped many workers during the most difficult days of the pandemic will soon end,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “We encourage...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Upworthy

Elizabeth Warren schools a billionaire on why he receives Social Security: 'It's not charity'

Late last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren engaged in a conversation with Ken Langone, an American billionaire and the founder of the home improvement company Home Depot. During the discussion, the businessman asked Warren why he received Social Security benefits. He argued that, as a billionaire, he should not be entitled to a payout from the government. In response, the Senator explained how measures of social security work. She also shared details about Real Corporate Profits Tax, a proposed minimum tax on corporations. The exchange has since gone viral, with dozens of social media users praising Warren for her well-explained response to Langone.
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman Ron Kind

San Francisco – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman Ron Kind of Wisconsin:. “For 26 years, the people of western Wisconsin have had a committed and effective champion in Congressman Ron Kind. “As a longtime Member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, Congressman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy