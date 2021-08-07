Presumptuous claim

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell opened up the third and last day of his “cyber symposium” in South Dakota visibly distressed, saying that he had been “attacked” at his hotel the previous night. The gathering is meant to provide evidence for the baseless conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Mr Lindell said he had been targeted near the elevators of his hotel and that another symposium participant’s house was raided, adding that all the electronics were taken. “Last night when I got to the hotel, I was...