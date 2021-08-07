Cancel
Presumptuous claim

Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Ms. Penney L Novy criticized writer John Morrello in an opinion July 31. She claims no officer died as a result of the Jan 6 riots. A Capitol officer died a day later of stroke. Ms. Penny claims, with apparent professional medical experience, that extreme anxiety and pressure of such a riot could not cause a stroke. Hopefully, Ms. Penny Novy will never have to experience the kind of pressure the Capitol officer experienced the day before he died.

