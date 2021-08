Hunter Greene throws hard. You know it. I know it. Everyone in baseball knows it. Earlier this year. reaching 105 MPH with his fastball while out in Goodyear in spring training. During the regular season he’s topped out at 104 MPH a few times. He’s routinely been sitting in the 99-102 MPH range for both Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville this season. This past week he put together one of his best starts in the minor leagues as he allowed one hit in 6.1 innings, walked one batter, and he struck out 10. That landed him on the Baseball America Hot Sheet for his performance. It’s the note within that really turns some heads.