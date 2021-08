They’re hot, they’re playing well and as a reward, they get to play the cream of the crop. The Phillies put their eight game winning streak on the line tonight in the series opener against the Dodgers. Los Angeles is in their own dogfight in the NL West and tonight, they’ll start to get their lineup fully intact, which is a scary thought. To face them, the Phillies will have to get a stellar game from Aaron Nola, something that has been shown far less often than we would have liked to have seen this year.