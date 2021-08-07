Olympics 2020 boxing results: Great Britain’s Galal Yafai wins gold, Philippines’ Carlo Paalam takes silver
It was the Philippines vs Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics men’s flyweight final, and after a fun back-and-forth scrap it was the Brit who went home with a gold medal. Britain’s Galal Yafai scored a quick and early knockdown against Carlo Paalam in the opening moments, but the Filipino boxer came back strong and still managed to make it a competitive and entertaining contest. Paalam won the third round, but taking the first and a close second round was enough for Yafai to win a split decision.www.bloodyelbow.com
