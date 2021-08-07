Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Olympics 2020 boxing results: Great Britain’s Galal Yafai wins gold, Philippines’ Carlo Paalam takes silver

By Anton Tabuena
Bloody Elbow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the Philippines vs Great Britain in the Tokyo Olympics men’s flyweight final, and after a fun back-and-forth scrap it was the Brit who went home with a gold medal. Britain’s Galal Yafai scored a quick and early knockdown against Carlo Paalam in the opening moments, but the Filipino boxer came back strong and still managed to make it a competitive and entertaining contest. Paalam won the third round, but taking the first and a close second round was enough for Yafai to win a split decision.

www.bloodyelbow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Galal Yafai
Person
Nesthy Petecio
Person
Eumir Marcial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Boxing#Combat#Filipino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Cuba
Country
U.K.
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Post-Olympics Hairstyle Has Summer Written All Over It

Simone Biles recently made her way back to the states after supporting Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month and she's already rocking a new hairstyle. Shortly after making it home, the athlete shared a few snaps of her new hairstyle — waist-length knotless box braids with wavy ends — via Instagram, and we can't think of a more perfect style to round out the summer with.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Calls for investigation into World Boxing Association after another shocker

Once again, WBN is sad to report the goings-on of a sanctioning body hitting the headlines. The World Boxing Association is taking heavy fire. After Gabriel Maestre won a disgusting decision of Mykal Fox, an opponent who won most of the rounds and dropped the ex-amateur star, there are since calls for an official investigation into the WBA.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 265 prelims results & video: Fiziev wins war over Green, Penne armbars Kowalkiewicz

The UFC 265 preliminary card is in the books, and it began with a slick finish and was followed by a trio of decisions. The featured prelim of the night saw Rafael Fiziev win a scrappy war with longtime UFC veteran, Bobby Green. Fiziev relied on his sound fundamentals to address the standard Bobby Green funk, and held off a late surge to walk away with win. Rafael extends his winning streak to four, and adds another impressive name to his resume.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

On his Olympic debut, Alex Yee takes silver in the triathlon for Great Britain.

On his Olympic debut, Alex Yee takes silver in the triathlon for Great Britain. Alex Yee added to Britain’s Olympic triathlon triumph with a silver medal on his debut, finishing second to Norway’s Kristian Blummenfelt. The 23-year-old was hoping to repeat Alistair Brownlee’s feat of three consecutive British victories at...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Olympics 2020 boxing results (Day 8, Morning): Keyshawn Davis wins for USA, Nesthy Petecio advances to gold medal match for Philippines

Yuberjen Martinez (Colombia) def. Amit (India), 4:1: Amit came in as the top seed, but he didn’t get an easy pull here, either, as Martinez was the 2016 silver medalist at light flyweight and brings monster pressure. It was the pressure of Martinez that put him through. In the opening round, Amit looked slick, confident on the counters, and he won that round. But it took a lot out of him, and that showed in the second when Martinez took it up another notch, and by the third Amit was literally running around the ring, stopping sometimes to try landing enough pokey shots for the judges, then running around again. But the judges didn’t buy it, and Yuberjen moves on to the quarters.
Worldolympics.com

Great Britain win eventing team gold with Australia in silver and France bronze

World number one Oliver Townend was last to go in the eventing team final jumping round knowing he could knock four fences down and Team GB, which also included Tom McEwen and Laura Collett, would still win the gold medal. However, with half an eye on the individual competition, the 38-year-old still needed to keep focused, completing a near clean round, knocking down just one fence on horse Ballaghmor. Great Britain who last won eventing team gold 49 years ago in Munich, finished on an impressive 86.3 mark.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Great Britain win gold in eventing at Tokyo Olympics

Max Whitlock banishes nerves win third gold on pommel horse for Team GB. Great Britain’s eventing team won gold after producing a dominant display in the showjumping finale at Tokyo Equestrian Park. The trio of Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen led by 17.9 penalties following their outstanding cross-country...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Olympics 2020 boxing results: Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias beats Pat McCormack of Great Britain to win second gold medal

Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias became a two-time gold medalist in his fourth Olympics, beating Great Britain’s Pat McCormack to win men’s welterweight gold in Tokyo. Iglesias, 32, won bronze at Beijing 2008 and gold at London 2012 as a light welterweight, and moved up to welterweight for his third Olympics, Rio 2016, where he was eliminated short of a medal.
Worldkfgo.com

Olympics-Equestrian-Britain’s Maher jumps to gold, Sweden win silver

TOKYO (Reuters) -Britain’s Ben Maher on his horse Explosion won individual show jumping gold at the Olympics on Wednesday in a hair-raising jump-off with three Swedes in the top five. Sweden’s Peder Fredricson on All In retained his individual silver medal, and the Netherland’s Maikel van der Vleuten on Beauville...
Combat Sportsolympics.com

Philippines' Carlo Paalam reaches the men's fly final, Japan's TANAKA Ryomei bags bronze

Philippines' Carlo Paalam comprehensively beat a tired-looking TANAKA Ryomei at the Kokugikan Arena to go through to the men's fly gold-medal match. Paalam who up to this point had a best result of bronze medallist at the Asian Games, took the fight 5-0, with a dominant showing from first round to last. After winning the first two rounds, Tanaka had to go for a knockout in the last to have any chance of beating the Filipino fighter but the flagging boxer had to be told “No wrestling, wrong venue,” by the ref as the two grappled on the ropes in the third and final round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy