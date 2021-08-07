Health & Wellness Happenings

Cancel
 13 days ago

Benefiting Golisano Children’s HospitalRunning through today, Ace Hardware stores throughout the region will be hosting their annual Bucket Days campaign, which benefits Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. You can take part in Bucket Days by visiting an Ace Hardware location near you and making a $5 donation to Golisano Children’s Hospital for a limited edition, five-gallon bucket. You can then fill that bucket and receive 20% off almost everything that fits inside. (Regular priced merchandise. Some restrictions apply.) Proceeds raised through CMN campaigns help Golisano Children’s Hospital secure life-saving medical equipment and provide education and outreach programs, as well as family assistance. You can also support Golisano Children’s Hospital by visiting www.SunshineAndMiracles.org.

