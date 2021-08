August 3rd – — The positive responses from the Indian wine and spirits sector for the successful ProWein Education Campaign in India in 2018 and 2019 as well as the industry’s growth forecast, prompted the organizers to develop the event into a trade fair with a comprehensive conference program. The new event ProWine Mumbai will take place from November 17 – 18, 2021 at The Regis Mumbai, India. It will be jointly organized by Messe Düsseldorf India and All Things Nice, India’s leading wine, spirits and luxury marketing consulting and events agency. ProWine Mumbai has the support of ProWein, the world’s leading international trade fair for the sector, held annually in Düsseldorf, Germany.