Google Not a Fan of Sideloading Apps, Calls Experience ‘Abysmal’

Apple set a high bar when it made privacy a core feature across its products a few years ago. Whether it’s hardware like the iPhone or software like iOS, Apple has been developing new features that can protect user privacy and security. In turn, this put massive pressure on competitors to match its features or at least pretend they cared about privacy. Google is one of them, and the Search giant has ramped up privacy features in its own products in recent years. One of the newest privacy-enhancing features was announced at I/O 2021 and comes to iPhone first. You...