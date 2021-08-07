Cancel
Google Not a Fan of Sideloading Apps, Calls Experience ‘Abysmal’

WebProNews
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple may receive the most heat for its opposition to sideloading apps, but even Google thinks the experience is “abysmal.”. Sideloading refers to installing apps on a mobile device from a source outside Apple’s official App Store or Google’s Play Store. Apple’s walled-garden approach means that only apps from the App Store can be installed on iOS devices. In contrast, Google does allow apps to be sideloaded to Android. That doesn’t mean Google thinks it’s a good idea, however.

