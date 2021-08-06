Cancel
New York City, NY

Doing COs Dirty

thechiefleader.com
 4 days ago

To the Editor: According to the NY Post, on July 14, a Correction Captain was covered in feces after being hit in the face and torso by an inmate who had previously attacked Department of Correction staff with feces several times. It is said by those who have suffered the...

thechiefleader.com

Comments / 0

Miami County, INPharos-Tribune

Three staff members injured in Miami Correctional assault

BUNKER HILL — Three staff members were assaulted and received injuries at Miami Correctional Facility on Sunday, marking the most recent incident in a string of assaults and lawsuits at the prison. Prison officials in an email say the assault Sunday remains under investigation, and no other information is being...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Public Safetytalesbuzz.com

Scott Peterson set to testify in Kristin Smart slay case

Convicted killer Scott Peterson is expected to be called to the witness stand at a pre-trial hearing in California — involving the 25-year-old disappearance of co-ed Kristin Smart. Peterson, who was found guilty in 2005 of killing his 27-year-old pregnant wife Laci, knew Smart when she was a student at...
Connecticut StateComplex

Teen Rapper YNT Juan Shot Dead in Connecticut

A 17-year-old rapper named YNT Juan was shot dead in Hartford, Connecticut on Sunday while he was sitting in his parked car. The young rapper, real name Juan Bautista Garcia, had over 25,000 Instagram followers and nearly 4,000 YouTube views. His most recent video, titled “Power Remix” was released just last week. “He was only 17 years old,” a childhood friend of the MC told HipHopDX. “He never went live on his Instagram to talk about drama, he only went on there to support his friends or promote his music. [He] didn’t even get to graduate school yet.” The circumstances surrounding his death are currently being investigated by the Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene divisions.
Alabama Statealtoday.com

Jailed Alabama sheriff asks judge to overturn conviction

Attorneys for an Alabama sheriff convicted of theft and ethics violations and removed from office asked a judge Thursday to declare a mistrial because a juror didn’t want to vote guilty. The defense for former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely filed a sworn statement from a juror, Sue Pentecost, who...
Public Safetywesb.com

Dope of the Day! Hooray!

Well this guy found the most ridiculous way to be UN-patriotic . . . A 31-year-old guy in North Carolina named Charles Carr recently broke into someone’s house and stole a bunch of stuff . . . including four military medals earned in Vietnam. Two of them were Purple Hearts,...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

EXPLOSIVE ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Season 10 Footage Leaks, Cops Get Called

Explosive behind-the-scenes footage of My 600-Lb. Life Season 10 footage leaked on Facebook recently. This explosive Facebook Live more or less confirms the TLC series will return for a Season 10. The footage features a distraught cast member that is presumably filming for Season 10 of My 600-Lb. Life. The leaked footage contains a presumed member of the cast putting the production team of Megalomedia on blast.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Court Awards Full Custody to James Younger’s Mother but Requires Permission for Puberty Blockers, Gender Surgeries

A Texas judge has granted full custody of eight-year-old James Younger to his mother, who has fought publicly to transition her son into a girl against the father’s wishes. Judge Mary Brown granted full custody to Anne Georgulas in an order on Tuesday, awarding the mother exclusive control over James’s primary residence, counseling, medications, education and extracurricular activities. It allows Georgulas to withhold information from Jeff Younger, James’s father, “regarding the children’s extracurricular activities, school functions, school enrollment, counseling, and medical care.”
Celebritiesthesource.com

Casanova Co-Defendant Shantay Outlaw Strikes Plea Agreement With Feds

According to a confirmed report from AllHipHop, Caswell “Casanova” Senior’s RICO case has turned up a notch after one of the rapper’s close associates has reportedly taken a plea deal with the FBI. Shantay Outlaw aka Easy allegedly participated in some of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation’s criminal activities while...
New York City, NYthechiefleader.com

Virus Doctor to Cops, Firefighters: Antibodies May Not Shield You

An infectious-disease expert who has been advising city officials during the pandemic says it's critical that cops and firefighters be vaccinated because they are "an extension of our emergency rooms" and are often the first people to encounter a patient. "Anybody who spends any time in the Emergency Room as...
Manhattan, NYCommercial Observer

Get Vaxxed or Get Axed: Related Cos. to Require Employee Vaccinations

Related Companies will require its employees to get vaccinated, or their employment will be terminated, joining a growing list of firms stepping up their vaccine requirements. The large, private real estate owner — based in Manhattan and best known for co-developing Hudson Yards — is requiring both union and nonunion workers to get their first vaccine shot by Aug. 31, Crain’s New York Business reported. Those without a religious or medical exemption who refuse to get vaccinated will be fired.
Orange County, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Deputies probe man’s death on Delhi Street

Orange County sheriff’s deputies launched a death investigation Sunday after finding a man dead inside a residence on Delhi Street. The agency received a call about 11:50 a.m. about a man down in the 600 block of Delhi and discovered the death when they arrived. OCSO officials on Monday identified the man who died as Martin Marshall, 57. His cause of death was not immediately clear. Delhi ...
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Inmate Dies After Assault By Another Inmate at Colorado Prison

An inmate died after being assaulted by another inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary, according to reports from prison officials over the weekend. The Colorado Department of Corrections said that a 23-year-old inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary, located in Cañon City, died from injuries suffered during a physical assault by another inmate on Wednesday, August 4.
Los Angeles, CALaist.com

2 Ambushed LA Sheriff’s Deputies Join the Fight Against Ghost Guns

LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Two L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies who were badly wounded last year in an ambush by a man using a “ghost gun” have sued the company that sold the parts for the weapon.
ProtestsSan Diego Channel

2 Capitol rioters 1st to plead guilty to assaulting officers

A Washington State man and a New Jersey gym owner are the first people convicted of violence against a police officer stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to the Department of Justice press release, Scott Fairlamb, 44, and Devlyn Thompson, 28, pleaded guilty on Friday.

