New York City, NY

DOC Makes Staff Sick

 4 days ago

To the Editor: On Aug. 1, the Correction Department implemented a new sick leave policy which punishes and demoralizes staff who have good attendance records. In a misguided attempt to reduce the uniformed sick rate, upper management has targeted staff who regularly come to work. DOC policy now requires staff who call in sick, even as little as a few times per year, to report to Mount Sinai Hospital on each occasion and be assessed by a doctor to determine if they are faking illness.

