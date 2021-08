ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement following the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the United States Senate:. “This historic bill will grow jobs, expand economic opportunity, and enhance our national security—all without raising taxes. Its overwhelming and bipartisan passage in the Senate is a testament to the fact that this bill has not been driven by the conventional top-down partisan political process. It was driven by leaders and citizens across the country who have been demanding for years that elected officials in Washington on both sides of the aisle finally take action to address America’s crumbling infrastructure.