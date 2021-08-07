Cancel
Basketball

Longhorn Legend Kevin Durant Adds To Legacy With Another Olympic Gold

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 6 days ago

The United States Men's basketball team has won their fourth straight gold medal, as the team defeated France 87-82 on Saturday to secure their fifth straight win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It seems to not come as a surprise anymore, but USA team captain Kevin Durant led the way once again in a dominant performance, tacking on 29 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the win.

The former Longhorn now secures his third career Olympic gold medal in as many appearances at the games. Durant's performance in Toyko helped cement himself into the U.S Olympic basketball record book, as he became the country's all-time leader in points (435), passing Carmelo Anthony's career mark during the team's third preliminary game against the Czech Republic.

The beginning of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was admittedly a sluggish start for USA Basketball captain Kevin Durant, at least by his usual sky-high standards.

Early foul trouble in the opening game against France led to limited usage for Durant who ended up with inly 10 points in an eventual 83-76 loss. A bounce-back win against Iran was promising, as he scored only 10 again but was aided by his USA teammates in a 120-66 blowout.

From that point on, it became a stampede, as the Americans reeled off four straight wins to win the gold and exact revenge against an all-world French team in the final.

And Durant's averages after his second consecutive 10-point performance? An impressive 26 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while shooting 57 percent from the field.

Durant's 29 points in the win over France also adds to his slate of elite gold-medal performances. In London in 2012, he scored 30 points to secure his first career gold medal followed by another 30 points at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

It's been a wild past 24 hours for Durant, as he reportedly will agree to a four-year, $198 million extension with the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski.

The Longhorn legend will now have time to rest in the offseason before continuing the journey to his third NBA championship when the season begins later this October.

