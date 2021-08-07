Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lightfoot Announces the City’s First-Ever Community Safety Coordination Center

By Sharon Fountain
Posted by 
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined fellow City, nonprofit, and community leaders to announce the first-of-its-kind Community Safety Coordination Center (CSCC). The CSCC is a multi-agency coordination center that will utilize the lessons learned from the City’s coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic demonstrated how much can be accomplished when government and community members work together to solve our most challenging collective issues. Throughout the pandemic, staff from healthcare organizations, public safety agencies, infrastructure departments, faith leaders, elected officials, and community organizations worked together to ensure our residents had access to the information, supplies, resources, and eventually, the vaccine needed to protect themselves. Through the CSCC, the City will utilize this same approach to enhance Mayor’s Lightfoot’s whole of government, community-driven approach to violence prevention and reduction.

chicagocrusader.com

Comments / 11

The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Affordable Housing#Community Connections#On Deck#Cscc#Chicagoans#Healthcare#City#Cdph#Teamwork Englewood#Ucan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Posted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Mrvan Projects Included in House-Approved Appropriations Measures

The House recently approved a package of several appropriations measures, which include $45 million investment in projects for Northwest Indiana that were requested by Congressman Frank J. Mrvan. Congressman Mrvan stated, “These federal projects are essential to improving the Northwest Indiana environment and the strength of our regional economy. I...
Cook County, ILPosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

COVID-19 deaths climb to 11,000 in Cook County

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Cook County is now at 11,000, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced on Wednesday, August 4. Preckwinkle made the announcement along with representatives from the County’s Medical Examiner’s Office (MEO), Cook County Health (CCH) and the County’s Department of Public Health (CCDPH) Wednesday morning to mark a grim pandemic milestone.
Posted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Lollapalooza cleanup begins in Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) — Lollapalooza has wrapped up and cleanup is underway as Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends the event and the COVID-19 protocols that were in place. The big question remains, with 100,000 people here a day, will the four-day festival lead to another city shut down?. Monday morning, crews are...
Posted by
The Crusader Newspaper

August 2, 2021

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said 51 people were shot, eight fatally, in shootings across the city over the weekend. One of the fatal attacks occurred... CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza has wrapped up and cleanup is underway as Mayor Lori Lightfoot defends the event and the COVID-19 protocols that were...
Posted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Monthly Archives: July, 2021

Pritzker Administration Provides More Than $185 Million in Assistance to Help Tenants Avoid Eviction. As the state’s gradual phaseout of the pandemic eviction moratorium continues, today Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced the... Hundreds Attend GCSC 3-Day Registration Fair. Crusader Staff - July 30, 2021...
Posted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Pritzker Administration Provides More Than $185 Million in Assistance to Help Tenants Avoid Eviction

As the state’s gradual phaseout of the pandemic eviction moratorium continues, today Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced the administration has distributed more than $185 million in emergency rental assistance to 22,200 Illinoisans through the Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP). In addition, today IHDA announced...
Posted by
The Crusader Newspaper

July 23, 2021

By Cate Cauguiran, Chicago Public Schools announced Thursday that masks will be worn by everyone when schools return to in-person learning on August 30. CPS said... CareSource Invests $1 Million to Support Housing Stability in Indiana. CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has invested $1 million towards a new...
Posted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago police announce new Gun Investigations Team

Chicago Police Department Superintendent David O. Brown on Monday, July 19, announced the creation of a Gun Investigations Team (GIT) that will focus on stopping the illegal flow of guns into the city. Brown said the GIT will strengthen CPD’s comprehensive strategy to curb gun violence by addressing the pipeline of dangerous weapons in Chicago.
Posted by
The Crusader Newspaper

CareSource Invests $1 Million to Support Housing Stability in Indiana

CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has invested $1 million towards a new partnership as part of its $6 million commitment in investments to affordable housing projects in Indiana. This commitment is part of the $50 million financial investment CareSource is making to housing projects across the U.S., focusing on underserved communities with high rates of poverty.
Posted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Lightfoot warns restrictions possible if COVID cases spike

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has once again urged Chicagoans to get vaccinated, saying that she may have to reimpose restrictions if coronavirus cases continue to rise. City officials say that while the virus is reasonably under control in Chicago, now is not the time for locals to wane in their vaccines efforts. The plea comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 Delta variant cases.

Comments / 11

Community Policy