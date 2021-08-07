Mayor Lightfoot Announces the City’s First-Ever Community Safety Coordination Center

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined fellow City, nonprofit, and community leaders to announce the first-of-its-kind Community Safety Coordination Center (CSCC). The CSCC is a multi-agency coordination center that will utilize the lessons learned from the City’s coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic demonstrated how much can be accomplished when government and community members work together to solve our most challenging collective issues. Throughout the pandemic, staff from healthcare organizations, public safety agencies, infrastructure departments, faith leaders, elected officials, and community organizations worked together to ensure our residents had access to the information, supplies, resources, and eventually, the vaccine needed to protect themselves. Through the CSCC, the City will utilize this same approach to enhance Mayor’s Lightfoot’s whole of government, community-driven approach to violence prevention and reduction.