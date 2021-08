It's not uncommon that a wedding venue will host multiple events throughout the weekend, and some even host two or more weddings on the same day or time slot as your ceremony and reception. This is especially common when it comes to hotels or other large properties with multiple event spaces. Whether or not it's a big deal largely dependent on the layout of your venue and how they manage simultaneous events. Before you sign on the dotted line with a wedding venue that lacks exclusivity, here are a few dos and don'ts to keep in mind.