Mayfield, KY

Local car club to showcase rides through town

By ERIC WALKER EWALKER@ MAYFIELD-MESSENGER.COM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a picnic 10 miles up Ky. 80 may draw the majority of focus today, a newly-formed car club is planning on catching some looks with its evening parade. After getting an official chapter number a few weeks ago, the Crown Vic Boys and Girls will take to the streets today (Saturday) with an escorted ride through Mayfield to showcase their “tricked out” and “turnt up” Ford Crown Victorias, Mercury Grand Marquis and Lincolns.

