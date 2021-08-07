Trace Creek knocks on doors with Sun Drop, pizza and Gospel

I talk to many, many pastors every year, and over the last year and a half I’ve heard a repetitive lament from them about the sheer disruption to their congregations caused by the weird convergence of political, cultural, and pandemic divisions. There’s been a great migration, in the American Church at least, of saints from one congregation to another. People leave a church because it’s too political; others leave the same church because it’s not political enough. People leave the same church for opposite perspectives on pandemic response. In our evangelical age, pastors are frequently expected to keep the customers satisfied, but they’re discovering that what the customers sharing the same local covenant want is increasingly divergent.