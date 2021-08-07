Sermon of the Week: Look for the good hand of God upon us
Ezra and Nehemiah were godly men that the Lord used greatly when the exiles returned to the land of Israel following the Babylonian captivity. Ezra was used to re-establish the worship in the temple and Nehemiah was used to lead the people to rebuild the wall in Jerusalem. Both of these men had tremendously difficult tasks that were filled with opposition. Yet both of them recognized a valuable game-changing factor throughout their task. They both saw the: “good hand of God upon them.”www.bluemountaineagle.com
