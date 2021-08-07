Euphoria - Season 2 - Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. Join Cast

Did you hear about the new kids? Three of them, in fact, who’ll be stepping into the high-school fray for Euphoria season two. Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike, and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. are joining the series for its upcoming second season, set to premiere in late 2021 or early 2022, per reports from Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. Kelly, of Friday Night Lights and Parenthood fame, is reportedly playing “a jaded, drugged-out suburban housewife” in THR’s description. Fike, meanwhile — a musician who released his debut album What Could Possibly Go Wrong? last year — told Variety his character is a “homie” of protagonists Rue and Jules, played by Zendaya and Hunter Schafer. The role will be Fike’s first, and Variety described it as a main part. And Lil Meech, the actor-rapper son of Black Mafia Family co-founder Big Meech, is rumored to be cast as a love interest for Maddy (Alexa Demie), per THR. Season two of Sam Levinson’s HBO hit comes after two special episodes, released as a stopgap when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed filming.