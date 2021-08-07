Cancel
Euphoria - Season 2 - Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike and Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory Jr. Join Cast

Cover picture for the articleHBO has added Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. to the Season 2 cast of Euphoria, starring Zendaya and Hunter Schafer. At least one or more of the newly-added actors are believed to be recurring. Kelly, Fike and Flenory will join fellow cast mates Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney.

