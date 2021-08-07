B2Gold pushes out Gramalote feasibility study to Q2 of 2022

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$9.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.15.