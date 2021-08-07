Cancel
B2Gold pushes out Gramalote feasibility study to Q2 of 2022

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleB2Gold (TSE:BTO) said in its second quarter report that it will need more time to complete its Gramalote feasibility study. The 50% joint venture project B2Gold is undertaking with Anglo Gold Ashanti is forecast to have a life-of-mine gold production of 2.97 million ounces and average annual gold production of 347,000 ounces per year for the first five full years of production.

