FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Charges have been filed against a woman who robbed a Florissant store after a failed attempt on the same day. Shannon Lucas was charged with attempted robbery, robbery and armed criminal action. At 11 a.m. Thursday, Lucas reportedly walked into the CVS store on North Lindbergh near Lindsay Lane and handed a note to a worker that demanded money. Police said Lucas threatened the employee while implying she had a weapon. After not getting any cash, she drove off.