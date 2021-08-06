Cancel
Vincennes, IN

Wilma Williams, 89, Vincennes

 4 days ago

Wilma M. Williams, 89 of Vincennes passed away Thursday August 5, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Hospital with her family at her bedside. Wilma was born August 10. 1931 in Vincennes the daughter of Frank H. and Ester L. Oexmann Wonning. She was a graduate of Decker High School and she married Donald M. Williams and they made their life together until his death on December 29, 1992. She was a member of the St. Vincent/St Francis Xavier Catholic Church and a member of the Altar Society.

