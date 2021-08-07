Bell, Shepard get into 'Fight'
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard enjoy playing games so much, they're bringing them into a new series. Known for engaging in spirited contests on Ellen DeGeneres' syndicated talk show, the fellow-actor spouses go bigger with their competitive spirit as NBC's “Family Game Fight!” premieres Sunday (then settles into its regular slot Wednesday). Not only hosts and (with DeGeneres, among others) executive producers of the program, Bell and Shepard assist their respective teams – otherwise consisting of four close acquaintances, be they relatives, friends, co-workers, etc. – as the squads vie to win $100,000.journalgazette.net
