Bell, Shepard get into 'Fight'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had the internet up in arms over their recent comments saying they don't regularly bathe their two children, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6. The couple doubled down on Bell's statement that they "wait for the stink" for bath time, sharing that the funny story wasn't just a joke. "It's not so much of a joke that I wait for the stink," Bell said during an interview with Daily Blast Live. "That tells you when they need to bathe."