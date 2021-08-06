Why Jeannie Mai Should Be Concerned About Jeezy Delaying Their Wedding | RSMS

The line between friend and celebrity can blur for some people, especially when the celebrity is doing something as personal as cooking for us on TV. This may explain why so many people on social media show concern about Sunny Anderson's physical and mental well being. This past winter, Anderson took to Instagram to address her fans' concerns that she must be too cold while cooking outdoors for segments of "The Kitchen." (Her response? "I found a coat.") So many people on social media questioned her decision to film outdoors, when her "Kitchen" co-hosts were filming inside a kitchen, that she finally revealed on Instagram again that she and her cameraman both have autoimmune problems and film outside during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect their health. Now you know.