Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

US push for green energy could strand $68 billion in coal, gas assets – report

By MINING.com Editor
mining.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P Global Market Intelligence released a new report Friday that estimates that $34 billion in coal plant investment and another $34 billion in new gas plant construction could be at risk. Recent pollution control investments in the coal fleet may be unrecoverable, S&P reports, and new combined-cycle gas plants built...

www.mining.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Natural Gas#Green Energy#Infrastructure#Clean Energy Standard#Gw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

An interactive map for solar panel deployment across the US

Atmospheric scientist Richard Perez has long believed that solar energy will play a critical role in helping the United States achieve its ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. A paper in Solar Energy, published this month, is providing a new interactive way to back his claim. The paper,...
Energy Industryknoxfocus.com

Clean Energy and China’s Sleight of Hand

There may be a force that could lead to a breaking up of the United States that is not due to a constitutional crisis provoked by the Federal government (see my article on HR 1). That would be the mandating of renewables to power electric vehicles. Somehow, the governor of California was able to unilaterally impose via executive order banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. I presume this applies to motorcycles and trucks. Given present technology, this would severely damage long haul trucking and the RV industry. There is considerable doubt as to whether the California power grid with its rolling blackouts will be able to provide the energy necessary for 100 percent electric cars using 100 percent “renewable” energy. Given the resistance that exists against windmills and acres of solar panels, it will be interesting to see whether the power companies will have to resort to nuclear and even coal-fired plants.
Industryresourceworld.com

Will battery minerals demand outstrip supply in the future?

With research firm IHS Markit noting that electric vehicle (EV) sales accounted for only 1.8% of the automobile market last year and is forecasting that more than 10% of vehicle sales will be EVs by 2025, one could say that the electric vehicle revolution is underway. Leaving aside technical issues...
Energy IndustryAugusta Free Press

Dominion Energy sets ambitious carbon-reduction vehicle goals

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Dominion Energy today announced a suite of carbon-reduction goals that will transform the fleet of more than 8,600 vehicles that serves millions of customers across 16 states. The Green Fleet initiative will help Dominion Energy achieve its goal of net zero carbon...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

ExxonMobil seeks buyers for shale gas assets in US

ExxonMobil has launched the sale of its shale gas properties in the US in a bid to reduce its debt. Last year, the American energy giant’s debt doubled to almost $70bn since 2018. However, it reduced the debt by more than $7bn this year, bringing its total debt to $60.6bn, reported Reuters.
EnvironmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Climate report exposes fault lines within fossil fuel industry

The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat. The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

ANALYSIS: Reliance's new energy push won't dilute its sharp focus on oil and gas

Reliance rightly focused to deliver value across energy mix: Platts Analytics. Actively pursuing its oil tie-up with Aramco, petrochemicals investments. Company announces series of partnerships in the clean energy space. Reliance Industries has snapped up multiple partnerships in the clean energy space, such as solar and electric mobility, while pursuing...
Environmentetftrends.com

U.N. Climate Report Could Spur More Green Investments

The United Nations sounding the clarion call on the severity of climate change could push more investors to invest in the environment. A recent U.N. climate report stated that global warming is a code red for humanity as even the most severe carbon emission cuts are unlikely to prevent global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures by 2040, Reuters reports.
Congress & Courtsmining.com

US House bill would give tax credit for rare earth magnets

A Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation on Tuesday extending tax credits to companies that domestically produce rare earth magnets, a sector currently dominated by China. The bill is the latest in a string of U.S. legislation attempting to cobble together a national strategy to produce more...
Energy Industrycitizensjournal.us

81.1% of California Energy Is Derived From Fossil Fuels

With the effects of global climate change becoming increasingly apparent, policymakers across the U.S. are moving to reduce the nation’s reliance on carbon-based fossil fuels. At the beginning of his term, President Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, and in April, the Biden Administration announced aggressive new greenhouse gas...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Japan's MOL, Origin Energy to collaborate on green ammonia

Origin and MOL will explore how Australian green ammonia projects could supply key downstream markets from 2026. Japanese shipping major Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) and Australia’s Origin Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding for a joint study to build a green ammonia supply chain, the companies said on August 11.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

BP sees potential for green hydrogen, ammonia plant in Australia

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The production of green hydrogen and green ammonia is technically feasible at scale in Australia, but will require a major investment in port, electricity and water services, BP (LON:BP) said on Wednesday, based on the findings of a study. The study, supported by the Australian Renewable Energy...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

EIA: Renewables will make up 23% of U.S. electric power generation next year

Electric power generated from renewable energy sources in the U.S. will rise to nearly 23% in 2022, according to short-term guidance released Tuesday by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Renewables – including wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, and geothermal energy – became the second-most prevalent U.S. electricity source in 2020,...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Russia unveils hydrogen strategy, Germany provides more funds for power-to-X

On Monday, the Russian government unveiled its hydrogen strategy, which hinged on pilot projects for low-carbon hydrogen and the creation of consortia. “It also provides for the creation of at least three territorial production clusters. Northwest will specialize in the export of hydrogen to European countries and the implementation of measures to reduce the carbon footprint of export-oriented enterprises. Vostochny will supply hydrogen to Asian countries, as well as develop hydrogen infrastructure in the transport and energy sectors. Finally, the Arctic cluster is tasked with providing a low-carbon electricity supply to the Russian Arctic,” reads the document. The main focus will be on steam reforming of methane and coal gasification, combined with carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technologies. “The first stage is designed for the next three and a half years,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in a meeting with other representatives of the government. The large export-oriented production facilities should start operations between 2035 and 2050. “The development of hydrogen energy will reduce the risks of losing energy markets,” concluded Mishustin.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

BP to buy natural gas supplies derived from cow manure in Iowa

Oil major BP Plc is stepping up its involvement in the production of natural gas from organic waste with an agreement to take supplies derived from cow manure in Iowa. BP will obtain the gas — or what the fossil fuel industry calls renewable natural gas — from Gevo Inc.’s project in northwest Iowa and sell it in California, Gevo said in a statement Monday.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

High gas prices push US coal demand: EIA

The US Energy Information Administration also forecasts gains in energy-related emissions. A US federal report published August 10 estimates that natural gas consumption will decline in 2021 because of elevated commodity prices. The Energy Information Administration (EIA), part of the US energy department, estimates that domestic natural gas consumption will...
Energy IndustryInvestorPlace

Aggressive Investors Should Avoid Clean Energy Fuels Until it Hits $5

In February 2021, I recommended seven stocks to buy under $20. One of those was Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE), the largest provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) in North America. I was convinced CLNE stock would keep moving higher due to the transportation industry’s transition beyond fossil fuels. That didn’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy